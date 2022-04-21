Trump’s team repeatedly ask Piers Morgan to wrap up interview in leaked audio clip

Donald Trump has leaked an audio clip from his interview with Piers Morgan, in which his team repeatedly ask the TalkTV host to wrap up the exchange.

In the full clip, leaked by Trump in an email newsletter, the former US president's team ask Morgan to finish up his last question several times.

Morgan can also be heard telling Trump it was a "great interview" and Trump agrees.

The audio was shared as Morgan tweeted a clip of the interview in which Trump appeared to storm out of the interview.

