Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’

Donald Trump has labelled calls for gun control in the US “shameful” and “repulsive”.

The former president spoke at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two adults were killed in a school shooting.

“There’s always a grotesque effort from some in our society to use the suffering of others to advance their own extreme political agenda,” Trump said.

“Even more repulsive is their rush to shift blame away from villains who commit acts of mass violence and place that blame onto the shoulders of millions of law-abiding citizens.”

