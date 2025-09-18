Watch: Day two of Donald Trump’s UK state visit in three minutes

Donald Trump’s official state visit to the UK rounded off on Thursday (18 September), with Trump hailing an “unbreakable bond” between the two countries.

All eyes turned to the political arena for day two of the visit, as Keir Starmer and Trump faced the world's media following crunch bilateral talks over trade, Gaza, and Ukraine.

The two leaders earlier signed a historic tech investment deal, which Starmer said would “change lives.”

The Trumps departed from Stanstead just before 6 pm local time.