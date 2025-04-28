Donald Trump has claimed that Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to give up Crimea to Vladimir Putin after the pair met on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral over the weekend.

Speaking as he arrived at Morristown Airport, New Jersey, on Sunday (27 April), the US president blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden over Crimea.

Mr Trump also added that the Ukrainian president asked him for more weapons.

Their reunion came after the explosive Oval Office meeting in February.

A peace deal proposed by the Trump administration includes recognising Russian authority over Crimea.

Ukrainian officials say they will not accept any formal surrender of the peninsula, even though they expect to concede the territory to the Kremlin, at least temporarily.