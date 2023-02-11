Brit describes racing across Turkey to reunite with newborn caught in earthquake

A British father has detailed driving through a real-life “horror movie” to reunite with his wife and newborn child after the Turkey earthquake.

Lemi Sanli was in Istanbul when the quake hit, while his wife and daughter, Katelyn, were in Adana - close to the epicentre.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Sanli detailed witnessing the devastation and travel chaos caused by the tremors during his long drive to reach his family.

“There were bodies thrown out of the vehicles because of the impact of the hits,” he explained.

“It was just like [a scene] from a horror movie.”

