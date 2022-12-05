Oxford Dictionaries reveal 2022 word of the year

Oxford University Press has revealed what the public have chosen as 2022’s word of the year.

The Oxford Word of the Year is a word or expression “reflecting the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months, one that has potential as a term of lasting cultural significance.”

Editors track words as they emerge throughout the year, analysing their frequency of use.

Previous words of the year have included vax, climate emergency, and toxic.

This year’s chosen word was first seen on Twitter in 2009, but went viral in February 2022.

