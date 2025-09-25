Two Trump loyalists get engaged in White House grounds

Watch the moment Daniel Scavino Jr - Donald Trump's Deputy Chief of Staff - and Erin Melmore - Director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State - get engaged in the White House grounds.

In a video posted to the pair's Instagram on Wednesday (24 September), Mr Scavino Jr is seen kneeling behind his soon-to-be fiancé, before Ms. Melmore spins round and covers her face in disbelief.

Later that evening, President Trump was filmed congratulating the couple - asking whether it was a romantic spot to propose in, and if Ms Melmore cried, to which she responded: "We both did!"