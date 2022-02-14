University lecturers across the UK launched the first day of strike action on Monday in a dispute over pensions, pay and workload.

The University and College Union, which represents lecturers and support staff, say about 50,000 staff from 68 universities will go on strike over the “devastating cuts to pensions and deteriorating pay and working conditions".

At Queen's University Belfast, a picket was organised outside the institution's gates, as people gathered to chant with banners and signs.

The University and Colleges Employers Association has criticised the strike, saying it will leave students facing more disruption.

