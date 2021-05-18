Newly-declassified footage by the US navy appears to show an unidentified flying object splashing into the ocean off California, according to a video shared on social media by American documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

The mysterious video was recorded by the military in July 2019 near San Diego, Corbell says. The thermal footage, captured at 11pm, appears to show a spherical object hovering above the water before suddenly disappearing.

“It splashed, splashed,” navy personnel can be heard saying in the clip.

No wreckage was recovered and the craft remains unidentified, according to Corbell.