Priti Patel arrives in Rwanda ahead of UK plans to process asylum seekers in Africa

Priti Patel has arrived in Rwanda ahead of an expected announcement that the UK government will process asylum claims there.

Under new plans, some refugees will be flown to east Africa to have their applications processed in a deal that will see an initial £120 million sent to Rwanda as part of a trial.

Boris Johnson is set to unveil the plans on Thursday before Ms Patel, the home secretary, signs the migration agreement.

Refugee organisations have criticised the plans as cruel, while Labour has suggested it's "unworkable, unethical and extortionate".

