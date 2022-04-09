Watch live as EU’s Von der Leyen holds fundraising event for Ukraine in Warsaw

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Warsaw, after a visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv and the indiscriminately targeted city of Bucha, to take part in a special event to support the people of Ukraine. She will be convening the event, which is part of the European Commission and Canadian government’s ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ campaign. The campaign aims to raise funding for refugees fleeing Ukraine and internally displaced people within the country. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.