A photographer has defended a shocking picture she took of a Ukrainian family killed by Russian troops, arguing the world ‘must see’ such images of “war crimes”.

Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Lynsey Addario’s photo shows four family members, including two children, lying dead as they just reached capital Kyiv from the neighbouring Irpin city.

According to reports, the family was deliberately targeted by the Russian military as they attempted to cross a bridge to enter the capital on Sunday.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here