A Ukrainian couple got married in a bomb shelter in the city of Odesa this week, as war with Russia raged around them.

Newlyweds Klevets and Natalia Vladislava shared a video from their ceremony on social media, which shows them surrounded by loved ones.

The couple can also be seen signing marriage documents and celebrating with a drink.

Even as war unfolded around them, they were able to find a moment of true happiness.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.