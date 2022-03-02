A maternity hospital in Ukraine has reportedly been struck by Russian shelling, forcing mothers and children to take cover in a basement.

Emergency services have confirmed that an airstrike hit a residential area in the city of Zhytomyr yesterday, killing at least two people.

Footage shared on social media shows the aftermath of the attack, which damaged the hospital, smashing windows and damaging a number of rooms.

Russia continues to target other cities in Ukraine, with 21 people killed and 112 injured by shelling in Kharkiv.

