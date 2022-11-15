Russia committed war crimes in occupation of Kherson, says Volodymyr Zelensky

Investigators have uncovered more than 400 war crimes committed by Russia in Kherson, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Russian troops withdrew from the area on Friday, 11 November, after months of occupation.

Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has captured since Vladimir Putin began an invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mr Zelensky claimed that bodies of civilians and military personnel have been found.

“The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered,” he added.

