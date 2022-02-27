Amateur footage shows people taking to the streets of Manchester to show their support for Ukraine as they sing the Ukrainian national anthem in solidarity.

People around the world have taken to the streets in solidarity with Ukraine, condemning Russia after it launched an invasion against its neighbor on Thursday and urging governments to take stronger action.

Heavy fighting is still underway in Ukraine’s second city after Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.

