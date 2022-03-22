Protestors in a tiny inflatable dinghy attempted to block a yacht believed to belong to Roman Abramovich as it docked in a port in Turkey.

Video footage shared by Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, shows a group of people sitting inside a small boat floating in the Aegean Sea as the £430m yacht towers in the background.

The vessel, named Solaris, docked at the port in southern Turkey after the coastguard forced the protesters to move.

It’s believed Mr Abramovich has moved his superyachts to Turkey as the nation has not sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

