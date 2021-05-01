Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Americans to remember Pearl Harbour and the September 11 terrorist attacks as they watch the people of Ukraine being killed by Russian forces.

The president of Ukraine spoke to Congress on Wednesday, urging the US to do more for his war-torn country as it battles Russian forces.

"Remember Pearl Harbour. The terrible morning of December 7 1941 when your skies were black from the planes attacking," Mr Zelensky said.

"September 11 - a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities... when innocent people were attacked from air."

