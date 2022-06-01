Residents of Sievierodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, have been told to remain inside bomb shelters after a strike on a chemical factory created a toxic cloud.

Footage shows brown plumes of gas filling the air after a container with chemicals was reportedly blown up at the chemical works.

Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike “crazy” and condemned Russia's “blind air bombing”.

“Given the presence of large-scale chemical production in Sievierodonetsk, the Russian army’s strikes there, including blind air bombing, are just crazy,” the president of Ukraine said.

