The US navy has released video of a powerful explosion used to test its newest aircraft carrier.

The ship, the USS Gerald R Ford, can be seen off the US coast in the Atlantic Ocean as a voice counts down. Then a gigantic undersea blast rocks the scene.

The US Defense Department said the "full ship shock trial" was conducted on Friday to determine if the ship can withstand conditions it could encounter in war.

The trial involved the detonation of nearly 20 tonnes of explosives just metres from the aircraft carrier.