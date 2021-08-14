US troops sent to Afghanistan as Taliban advances on Kabul

The US will send an additional 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation as the Taliban continues its advance on the capital, Kabul.

Three battalions – one US Army and two Marine – will go to Hamid Karzai International Airport where military transport planes would be waiting for them, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The US is preparing to possibly evacuate its embassy and citizens from Kabul, as the Biden administration considers the possibility that the capital could fall within 30 days, according to reports in The New York Times.