Female store clerk saves kidnapped woman from abusive ex on Valentine's Day

This is the moment a heroic female clerk confronted an alleged kidnapper searching for his ex-girlfriend after the woman escaped and hid in a store.

The unnamed woman can be seen in footage leaping from a U-Haul truck in Butler City, Pennsylvania, on Valentine’s Day. It is alleged her ex-boyfriend, Kenneth Clarke, had beaten and abducted her and was threatening her with scissors when she made a break for it.

She ran into Butler Tobacco and Grocery and hid in a back room. When Clarke pursued her, clerk Tori Adams faced him down until he left.

Clarke was later arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats.