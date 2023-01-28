Memphis police officers appear to laugh and one can be seen smoking a cigarette in body cam footage released after the death of Tyre Nichols.

Mr Nichols was beaten by police following a traffic stop and died three days later in hospital.

The disturbing footage shows police officers laughing together as the 22-year-old lies slumped on the floor.

“I was hitting him with straight haymakers, dog” says one officer, referring to the beating.

Protests erupted across the country following the release of the disturbing footage. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder.