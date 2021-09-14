An Australian TikToker has gone viral for posting an original song about pro-life Republicans in America.

Emerson Brophy from Melbourne posted a video of him singing “kids only matter when they’re not born yet” and playing ukulele as headlines of news articles about abortion, immigration and women’s rights in the US flash up.

In the clip Mr Emerson heavily criticizes GOP politicians who support restrictive abortion laws that protect the rights of fetuses' before they are viable, whilst at the same time cutting resources for women and children. The TikTok now has nearly a million views.