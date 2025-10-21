Virginia Giuffre would see Prince Andrew giving up his Royal titles "as a victory", said Amy Wallace, co-author of the Jeffrey Epstein-accuser's memoir.

Ms Wallace called the move a symbolic but important step in holding men accountable in an interview with BBC Newsnight on Monday (20 October).

The former Duke of York gave up using all his titles and honours on Friday (17 October), following new allegations against him in Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl - which was published on Tuesday (21 October).

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing.