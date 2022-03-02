Trapped tractor driver saved from deep flood water after 10-hour ordeal

A tractor driver was saved from deep floodwater in Wales after a 10-hour ordeal that saw him unable to call for help after his mobile phone had died.

David Jones was marooned in a flooded country lane near Llandrinio, Wales, after driving his tractor to collect stone from a nearby quarry.

Hours later, his concerned colleagues alerted police after realising he had not returned.

Eagle-eyed officers soon spotted David’s tractor from a photograph posted on social media showing the floods and cleverly used what3words to pinpoint his location and send a rescue helicopter and boat out.

