Jens Stoltenberg says Nato ‘prevents war from escalating beyond Ukraine’

Jens Stoltenberg has said that Nato “prevents war from escalating beyond Ukraine,” and the organisation is not “part of the conflict.”

The Secretary-General stated that Nato has increased its presence in its east, “sending a very clear message to Moscow that if any Nato is attacked, the whole alliance will respond.”

Stoltenberg was speaking with Sky News on what was both the six-month mark of the war, and Ukraine’s Independence Day, on 24 August.

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged civilians to be vigilant as attacks on the day are possible.

