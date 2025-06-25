Watch: Awkward moment Nato chief Mark Rutte calls Donald Trump ‘daddy’

Nato secretary general Mark Rutte was caught in an awkward exchange with Donald Trump as he referred to the US president as ‘daddy’.

Briefing press alongside Trump as world leaders gathered at the Nato summit in The Hague, Rutte drew analogies between Trump and a father of two arguing children, in reference to Israel and Iran.

Alluding to the president yesterday (24 Jun) claiming Israel and Iran “don’t know what the f**k they’re doing,” after both countries accused each other of violating an hours-old ceasefire, Rutte told Trump: “Daddy has to sometimes use strong language to get it stopped.”

US diplomacy has driven much of the agenda of the summit amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s call for Nato members to commit to greater defence spending.