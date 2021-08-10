Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is giving her daily briefing to the press as Covid cases continue to rise in the US amidst a surge of the more infectious Delta variant.

Psaki is likely to face questions about the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo amid accusations of sexual harassment.

On his decision to step aside, Cuomo said: “Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing, and I can not be the cause of that.”