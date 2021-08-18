Watch live as President Biden speaks about Covid-19 vaccinations

US President Joe Biden is to make a speech to the American people as it was announced that the country would begin offering Covid-19 booster shots to every American from 20 September, subject to approval, which is expected to be given by the CDC and FDA in the coming weeks.

The reason for offering the ‘third’ shot of a Covid-19 vaccine is that it is believed that the immunity offered by the various vaccines begins to wane the further you get from your second jab.