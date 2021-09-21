Boris Johnson is meeting with Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening, ahead of a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. The prime minister arrived in the US earlier this week and has already addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. Mr Johnson’s meeting with Vice President Harris comes just hours after he admitted that a fast trade deal between the UK and the US is unlikely, suggesting that President Biden “has a lot of fish to fry”. The US has, however, announced it will soon lift restrictions on foreign travelers, in what is a boost to the UK.