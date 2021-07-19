Watch live as London reopens on 'Freedom Day'

"Freedom Day" has arrived in England, with most Covid-19 restrictions eased across the country on 19 July.

Rules around face masks and social distancing have been dropped and businesses in the hospitality sector - including nightclubs - are now able to reopen with no limits on capacity.

Boris Johnson has urged caution as restrictions ease, with coronavirus cases remaining at their highest level since January.

The prime minister has faced criticism from some, with a member of the government's Sage committee suggesting "we are heading into the biggest wave of Covid infection that we've ever seen."