Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving a political keynote speech at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference.

Boris Johnson is set to announce new regulations that includes new homes, supermarkets and workplaces being required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022.

Ahead of the ban on the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles in 2030, the prime minister will say the move will result in an extra 145,000 charging points each year before the end of the decade.

