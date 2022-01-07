Watch live as Joe Biden gives speech after US adds just 200,000 jobs in December

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on December 2021 jobs report in the White House State Dining Room.

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in the month of November, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, which matched the series-high number of quit rates in September.

But the number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million hires on the last business day of the month in a sign of concerns about the Omicron variant.

