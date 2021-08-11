Watch as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding her daily press briefing, with topics such as the continuing rising Covid cases in the US, and Biden’s decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan likely to feature.

President Biden has said he has no regrets over the decision to withdraw US troops from the region, despite the gains being made from the Taliban in recent weeks. The president has said that the leaders in Afghanistan must come together and fight for themselves, as he cited the number of US lives lost in the conflict.