Wildfires have ripped through an area in the northern part of Washington state – leaving seven homes destroyed in the town of Nespelem.

Hundreds of people in the northern Washington state town were ordered to leave their homes because of “imminent and life-threatening” danger as the largest of five wildfires in the region lay havoc.

“With the loudspeaker, the cop was going around, ‘You’re in Level 3 evac, you need to leave,” said Jodi Pakootas, who was one of the residents to leave wearing only her pajamas.