Woman rushed to hospital after ‘banging on lid of coffin’ at her own funeral

A funeral in Peru was interrupted when a woman, believed to be deceased, started banging on the lid of her own coffin to say she was still alive.

Relatives were left stunned when they opened the casket carrying Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, 36, and found her lying there with her eyes open, looking at them.

The woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was hooked up to a life support machine.

Despite the efforts of doctors, Rosa’s condition rapidly deteriorated and she passed away a few hours later.

