A woman has married the man convicted of killing her half-brother.

Crystal Strauss was filmed tying the knot with John Tiedjen, a man sent to prison for killing her sibling in the 1980s.

The bride's brother, Brian McGary, was Tiedjen’s lifelong friend and roommate when he was found with a gunshot and stab wound in 1987.

During an interrogation, Tiedjen signed a statement saying that the killing had been in self-defence before he went on to spend 32 years behind bars.

The couple’s unlikely romance began in the late Eighties when Strauss wrote a letter to Tiedjen, forgiving him for killing her sibling.