A council meeting in the north London borough of Camden descended into chaos as locals hurled abused at officials over a planned housing development.

Tempers began to fray after two women making statements objecting to the plans were told they had run out of time. Both were recorded swearing, and banging the table, with one accusing the council members of “turning London into a s*****le”. As they were escorted from the room, one women hurled a chair across the room saying “I hope you sleep well at night because you are destroying a beautiful town”.