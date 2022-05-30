Zelensky visits Kharkiv front line in rare trip outside Kyiv

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kharkiv, a city in the northeast of the country, on Sunday (29 May) to assess the damage caused by Russian attacks.

The visit was the first time that the president had left the Kyiv region since the beginning of the war.

Kharkiv was one of the worst-hit areas of the nation in the first few weeks of the Russian invasion.

Zelensky visited troops and thanked them for their service, and discussed plans for rebuilding the city with local officials.

