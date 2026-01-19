Senegal sub goalkeeper tackled by Moroccan ball boys during dramatic AFCON final

Senegal’s back-up goalkeeper was tackled by Moroccan ball boys during the dramatic Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finale on Sunday (18 January).

Footage has emerged of Yehvann Diouf appearing to defend himself from the ball boys who were attempting to steal Edouard Mendy's towel that he was holding.

In another instance, the goalkeeper was tackled to the ground and dragged across the turf.

The match, which saw Senegal win 1-0 against Morocco, proved a dramatic affair, with the team staging a 20-minute walkout towards the end of the match, and Senegal's coach Pape Thiaw walking out of a press conference after being booed.