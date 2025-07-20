This was the moment Bennett Scheffler drew applause from the crowd after a gentle stumble while trying to reach his father, Scottie Scheffler, following his Open Championship win on Sunday, 20 July.

The incident took place on the 18th green at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, where Scottie had secured his fourth major title. As the golfer celebrated, his 14-month-old son toddled forward but lost his balance momentarily. The crowd responded with cheers, encouraging the child.

Scottie waited for Bennett to steady himself before lifting him into his arms. The toddler then looked curiously at the Claret Jug his father had just won.