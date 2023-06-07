Kyle Walker provides injury update after scare ahead of Champions League final

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has played down fears he could miss the Champions League final with a back injury.

The England international did not feature in an open training session on Tuesday as City continued preparations for Saturday’s clash with Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Walker looked in discomfort as he was substituted in the final minute of the club’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester United at Wembley.

He was, however, one of a number of players made available for media interviews later on Tuesday and insisted the problem was not serious.