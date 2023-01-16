Graham Potter was a “relieved” man after watching his Chelsea side battle to a narrow 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kai Havertz’s goal ended the club’s run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions and also secured just their second win since October.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk was also in attendance at Stamford Bridge to watch his new side win.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t relieved, because it’s nice to get a win,” Potter said, before praising the crowd for helping Chelsea “over the line”.

