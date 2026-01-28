First responders save four-year-old with no pulse on side of the road in Florida

This is the harrowing moment Florida first responders raced to save an unresponsive four-year-old child on the side of the road.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies responded to the call on I-275 on Saturday (24 January). When they arrived to the vehicle, the child was not breathing and had no pulse. The deputies quickly provided CPR and rescue breathing until Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and took over.

The child was transported to a hospital and is now listed in stable condition.