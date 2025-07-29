England’s women’s football team celebrated their Euro 2025 victory well into the early hours, with some players staying out until 4am.

At their Zurich hotel, staff had prepared a festive champions’ welcome. The Lionesses arrived cheering, with players raising glasses of champagne to the cameras. Wearing “Champions 2025” T-shirts and their freshly won gold medals—secured after Chloe Kelly’s decisive penalty—the players embraced the celebrations with joy.

Reggie, the Cavapoo who accompanied the squad throughout their campaign, also joined in, with the team chanting his name.

The Lionesses now return to London for a parade and ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.