‘Who cares. We won 2-1’: England manager Sarina Wiegman reacts after Euro final

Sarina Wiegman found it hard to focus on her post-match interview amid the excitement as England’s Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Euros final on 31 July.

After she was asked by BBC’s Jo Currie how she would “even begin” to sum up the feeling of “bringing football home,” Wiegman said: “We won the cup, which is unbelievable. I don’t even remember what you asked me.”

While the Lionesses’ manager said the game was “so tight,” she exclaimed with excitement: “Who cares. We won 2-1. And we are European champions!”

