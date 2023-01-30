Jurgen Klopp called out the bad “body language” of his players in Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

The Reds boss watched on as Kaoru Mitoma scored an injury-time winner to dump the defending champions out of the competition.

Youngster Harvey Elliot had opened the scoring for the Reds at the Amex before Lewis Dunk equalised and Mitoma eventually hit the winner.

“We have to improve, do better. The body language, a couple of the boys must be much better,” Klopp said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.