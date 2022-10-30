Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's inconsistency could cost them a Champions League qualification following the Reds' 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

Klopp said: "You cannot qualify for the Champions League if you play as inconsistently as we do at the moment.

"We have to fix that, and then we will see where we end up.

“We all know a lot of things are possible, but for that, we have to win football games, and we didn’t do that often enough yet.”

