The French interior minister has blamed "fraud on an industrial scale" for the chaos that ensued at the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (28 May).

Gerald Darmanin criticised Liverpool's fans, claiming that many showed up to the Stade de France "without tickets or with fake tickets."

Thousands of Liverpool fans were held outside of the stadium before kick-off, despite many of them showing tickets to officers at a closed gate, with tear gas and pepper spray used to disperse them.

